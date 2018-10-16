Doctor Investigated In Vyapam Scam Dies In Lucknow Hospital

Vyapam case: Dr Manisha Sharma's family has filed FIR on grounds of harassment.

A junior doctor at the King George's Medical University, who was being investigated in the Vyapam scam, died after she allegedly injected herself with an overdose of an anesthesia drug.

The woman, identified as Dr Manisha Sharma, died over two days after she was admitted to the hospital in critical condition on account of an alleged drug overdose.

Dr Sharma's family lodged an FIR in the Wazirganj police station against a senior doctor in the Urology department, Udham Singh, on grounds of harassment.

"On October 13, a woman informed us that her sister, who is a doctor at King George's Medical University, injected herself with some drug and was being treated at King George's Medical University where she died on Monday. An FIR has been registered against a doctor. Action will be taken based on the investigation," said Lucknow West Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi.

As per a doctor at King George's Medical University, Dr Sharma was pursuing higher education at the hospital while serving as a junior doctor.

The Vyapam scam is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, beginning in 1995, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

The admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in 2013 pertains to alleged irregularities in the PMT-2013 examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, popularly known as "Vyapam"(Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).