Doctor At Rajasthan Hospital Goes To His Room During Exam, Dies By Suicide

A resident doctor at RBM District Hospital in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his hostel room on Monday, police said.

He has been identified as Surendra Gurjar (23), a resident of Alwar.

The doctor had a practical exam of paediatrics on Monday and he left it midway. He came to his hostel room and allegedly hanged himself by tying a shawl to his neck, said Vijay Kumar, assistant sub-inspector at Saver police station.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, Vijay Kumar said.

