A doctor at a Mohalla Clinic in northeast Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said on Wednesday.

Visitors who went to the clinic in Maujpur between March 12 and 18 have been asked to go on quarantine.

It's not yet clear if the doctor had a history of foreign travel or came in contact with somebody who did.

Mohalla Clinics are community clinics set up by the Delhi government that offer primary healthcare services.