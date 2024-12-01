Doctor Arrested In Coimbatore For Allegedly Placing Camera In Washroom

A doctor has been arrested in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore for allegedly placing a pen camera inside a washroom used by male and female doctors. Sources said one of the women doctors found it in the washroom and after she raised alarm, it was confirmed by the police.

The police have recovered the hidden camera and its memory card and arrested Dr Venkatesh, sources said.

Sources said Dr Venkatesh is 33 years old and is pursuing his Post-Graduate studies from the Coimbatore Medical College.

He has been charged under provisions of the IT Act and Bharat Nyay Sanhita.

