DNA Of Parliament Intruders Linked To Congress-Communist Axis, Says BJP

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha said opposition parties keep searching for issues to deflect public attention (File)

Slamming opposition parties for disrupting parliamentary proceedings, the BJP on Thursday said as details of the Parliament security breach incident emerge, it is getting "obvious" that the DNA of those who entered the Lok Sabha is inextricably linked to the "Congress-Communist axis".

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed an uproar on Thursday over the security breach with opposition members demanding a discussion on the issue.

Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and 13 opposition MPs, including those from the Congress and the DMK's Kanimozhi, were suspended from the Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings.

Hitting out at the opposition, BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X, "As details emerge, it is getting obvious that DNA of those, who breached Parliament security, is inextricably linked to the Congress-Communist axis."

"The kinds who were part of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and active participants in the orchestrated protests seen in the past...," he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha accused opposition parties of "weakening the foundation of parliamentary democracy". "It's not just about today. In the last session, they did not allow Zero Hour and Question Hour (to be held)," he told PTI at the Parliament complex.

Disruption of parliamentary proceedings by the opposition is proof that it neither has faith in parliamentary democracy nor it cares about people, he charged.

"India's opposition (parties) are dynastic and to protect their leaders involved in corruption, they keep searching for issues to deflect public attention from time to time," Mr Sinha added.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said opposition parties should not do politics on the issue of Parliament security breach. "All should be united at this time. There should not be any politics on this matter," Ms Chatterjee told PTI.

She said that a high-level probe into the incident is already underway. "And those who perpetrated this anti-national act will face punishment," the Hooghly MP added.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting police to round up the duo.

According to police, the Parliament security breach was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six people, five of whom have been arrested.

Delhi Police is conducting raids to catch the sixth suspect, who is believed to be a key part of the group, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)