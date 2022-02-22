DMK's Big Win Today Powered By Region That Was Loyal To Rival AIADMK

Elections were held on Saturday in 21 cities including Chennai.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK headed for a big win today in local polls held after a gap of 10 years, snatching a region that was considered loyal to the opposition AIADMK.

The MK Stalin-led DMK has won 75 per cent of the seats in western Tamil Nadu, where the AIADMK had swept assembly polls last year.

The AIADMK had won all 10 assembly seats in the Coimbatore region even though it lost the state to its rival after two terms. But the DMK has now taken most of the seats in the urban civic polls.

The DMK exulted in the results, calling it a thumbs up from the people after Mr Stalin's nine months as Chief Minister.

DMK leaders said the party had been focusing on the western parts of the state since the state election results.

For five years, these civic bodies did not have elected representatives as elections were not held.

The DMK is heading for its fourth straight win in these local polls.

Mr Stalin said the win in urban civic polls reflected the faith people have on the DMK government.

Out of the total 1,374 wards in corporations, the DMK has so far won 425 and the AIADMK 75. In municipalities, of the 3,843 ward member seats, the DMK till now has won 1,832 and the AIADMK 494.

In town panchayats, the DMK has won in 4,261 seats of 7,621. The AIADMK has got 1,178 town panchayat seats till now.

"We wholeheartedly thank all the voters for their immense faith and trust! In yet another monumental victory, the people of Tamil Nadu have voted overwhelmingly in support of the DMK in the local body elections,"" tweeted Dayanidhi Maran, praising Mr Stalin.

"AIADMK bows before the people's verdict," said AIADMK leader and former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam or OPS.

But he added: "This is an artificial victory for the ruling party. AIADMK will surely win again."

The BJP decided to contest these polls alone and dumped its ally AIADMK. However, the party failed to make an impact.