DMK's Dig At Vijay Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit: 'Will 2 PM Candidates Meet?'

The DMK on Thursday attacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK for not naming the BJP government in its response to the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran asked whether the "two prime ministerial candidates" would meet when Rahul Gandhi visits Chennai on Saturday, a dig at both Vijay and Rahul.

In his post on X in Tamil, Maran described the TVK-Congress partnership as an "incompatible alliance" and accused Vijay of a "double action". With it, he posted a cartoon showing a two-headed Vijay on a tightrope, holding hands with Gandhi on one side and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the other.

The Central Chennai MP said the doubt had grown stronger after TVK's response to Gandhi's arrest during the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is reportedly visiting Chennai on October 10. I have the same doubt that everyone has: 'Will the two prime ministerial candidates meet each other in Chennai?'" Maran wrote.

"This doubt gets stronger after seeing that the TVK leader did not even open his mouth on the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, and the anonymous objection tweet (X post) released by TVK, vague and generic, in soothing words, without even the word BJP," he wrote.

Maran said Vijay was trying to keep both the Congress and the BJP on his side. "People have not failed to notice Vijay's double action -- giving two ministerial posts to the Congress to protect his chair, while keeping away from the INDIA bloc because the BJP would get angry," he wrote.

He also predicted the alliance would break up. "When the brinjal ripens, it has to come to the market street, doesn't it!" Maran wrote, using a Tamil proverb that refers to a hidden matter eventually becoming public.

TVK had condemned the arrest of Gandhi and other MPs in a social media post. It called the manner of arrest highly objectionable and said such heavy-handed approaches must be given up, news agency PTI reported.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the statement failed to identify who was responsible for the action against Gandhi. "Who arrested Rahul Gandhi? They should condemn and explicitly mention the name of the BJP government," Elangovan said, referring to Gandhi's detention.

"It is the fundamental right of every political party to meet the CEC, but this government is not allowing the Leader of the Opposition to do so. Who should be blamed? The arrest was made by the Delhi Police, which comes under the control of the BJP-led Union government," he said.

Asked about reports that Gandhi would share a platform with Vijay in Chennai, Elangovan said, "I have no comment on that."

There was no immediate response from the TVK.

The Congress contested the 2026 Assembly polls as part of the DMK-led alliance. It switched to the TVK after the results. The TVK had fallen short of the majority of 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly, prompting the Congress, with five seats, to support Vijay. The Congress later joined the Cabinet.

The DMK has said its workers were deeply hurt by what they consider the betrayal committed by the Congress. The party has since stayed away from INDIA bloc meetings. The DMK has, however, said it would support in Parliament the Opposition's move seeking the removal of the CEC, despite no longer being part of the alliance.