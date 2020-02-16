DMK Sends Over Two Crore Signatures Against CAA To President

The new Citizenship Amendment Act has triggered protests across India. (File)

The DMK today said that more than two crore forms collected as part of an anti-CAA signature campaign by the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu have been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Members of opposition parties including DMK, Congress and MDMK conducted the week-long signature campaign from February 2 demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

DMK president MK Stalin had announced the campaign at a meeting of alliance party leaders in January.

In a statement today, the DMK said over two crore signatures were received during the campaign and were sent to the President.

"The signatures reflected the sentiments of the people against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Tamil Nadu is hopeful that the President would recommend withdrawal of CAA to safeguard democracy and Constitution...," the statement said.