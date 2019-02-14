Modi Government Has Made Governors BJP General Secretaries: DMK

MK Stalin extended his support to Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. (File photo)

DMK President M.K. Stalin on Thursday said the Modi government was converting Governors as BJP General Secretaries and extended his support to Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy who is protesting outside Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's residence.

In a tweet, Mr Stalin said: "Lt Governor being the reason for the abnormal political situation in Puducherry is unconstitutional.

"This is an example of the BJP government converting Governors as their party General Secretaries. Once again, the question about the need for the Governor post arises."

The protest by Mr Narayanasamy and his five ministers outside Kiran Bedi's official residence entered a second day on Thursday.

Mr Narayanasamy began his protest on Wednesday, wearing a black shirt and black dhoti. He was protesting against Ms Bedi for not permitting implementation of his government's welfare schemes.

He was joined by his ministerial colleagues and DMK MLAs.

Mr Narayanasamy accused Kiran Bedi, a former police officer, of interfering in the day-to-day activities of the Puducherry government.