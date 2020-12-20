DMK Launches 'Werejectadmk' Campaign In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin said an exclusive website has been created for this purpose (File)

Months ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the principal opposition DMK on Sunday launched a campaign against arch-rival AIADMK on what it called "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides.

The campaign is titled "werejectadmk" and the DMK released a video, flagging issues in sectors like agriculture and education as it urged people to defeat the AIADMK in the elections, likely in coming April-May.

In a video, DMK chief MK Stalin said senior party functionaries will visit over 16,000 villages and wards to conduct "gram sabhas" where resolutions will be adopted against the AIADMK government as part of the campaign.

The DMK, out of power since 2011, is making a full throttled bid to storm back and dethrone the AIADMK.

Incidentally, the DMK initiative came a day after Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched his poll campaign from his native Edapadi in Salem district, urging the people to ensure a resounding win for his party and facilitate continuity of its "good service" to them.

MK Stalin in his video message claimed: "Entire Tamil Nadu has been affected due to the lack of governance of the AIADMK government. From towns to rural areas, there is a complete collapse.

"To remove this government that is working against all Tamils, about 1,600 DMK leaders will visit over 16,000 villages and wards with the charge sheet of "werejectadmk", hold gram sabha meetings and adopt resolutions," he added.

The gram sabha meetings are scheduled from December 23 to January 10, the party said.

MK Stalin said an exclusive website has been created for this purpose and invited members of public to "adopt the resolution online" as well.

The opposition party will highlight issues such as the National-Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test related suicides of S Anitha of Ariyalur, which triggered an outrage against the exam, and some other medical aspirants, allegations of corruption against the AIADMK, issues faced by farmers and unemployed youth and the law and order situation.

DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi, have already hit the campaign trail while MK Stalin has been addressing virtual meetings ahead of the state polls, the first after the demise of the party patriarch M Karunanidhi and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa.

Late chief minister Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 while Karunanidhi on August 7, 2018 after helming their respective parties and holding sway over masses for decades.

Jayalalithaa had led the AIADMK to back-to-back victories in the assembly elections in 2011 and 2016, dealing a blow to the DMK.

The DMK-led alliance, however, swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

