DK Shivakumar's "Sting Operation" Claim Triggers Political Showdown In Karnataka

An alleged sting operation controversy has triggered a major political row in Karnataka. It all started with a warning by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to his Cabinet colleagues.

On October 8, Shivakumar told ministers during a Cabinet meeting that efforts were underway to "trap" them through sting operations. He added that he had been a target of sting operations since he became CM and that he had proof to back his claims.

"They are trying to start with me. I have all the proof. I occupy a position of responsibility and I don't speak carelessly. This all started after I became CM," Shivakumar said.

He then warned his colleagues to be careful. "Not just me, they are doing this to others too. I know that. I know who is doing it, who the mastermind/godfather is behind it, who is financing it, and what they are doing. But right now, there is no necessity for me to talk about all of that."

A day later, Congress MLA Ravikumar Ganiga flashed a pen drive and claimed he had evidence that a "Union minister and Karnataka BJP leader" was financing the sting operations. He added that he would release the documents in a week.

The CM's claim set the proverbial cat among the pigeons. Opposition leaders targeted Shivakumar and demanded a probe into his claim.

Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday questioned the Karnataka government's failure to order an investigation into the alleged sting operation, asking the Chief Minister why his administration was waiting for "time to answer" instead of taking action.

Shivakumar on Sunday said that "time will answer all this", while responding to allegations by Kumaraswamy claiming that the CM had held a lengthy meeting with a person purportedly linked to sting operations at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, and demanding a probe into the alleged sting operation targeting some Cabinet ministers.

The JD(S) leader said the government must act to establish the facts and identify those behind the alleged operation.

"When will that time come? Will it simply descend from above? I saw the statement yesterday that time will answer. It is not time that has to answer. The state government must investigate what is happening and explain why a probe has not been ordered so far," Kumaraswamy said.

Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also joined the chorus for a probe. "I am aware that they are doing sting operations but shouldn't the truth be known as to who is doing it?" he asked.

Latching on to the former CM's statement, Kumaraswamy asked why the government was not acting on the issue. "The truth must come out. Through an investigation, it must be established who is behind this. Former CM Siddaramaiah himself has said this. Why are you sitting quietly? What difficulty do you have in ordering an investigation?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi dismissed Kumaraswamy's allegations. "Shivakumar did not say that it [sting operation] has happened. He said it could happen in the future and that they could trap us by luring us with money or other things. He advised us to be careful and be wary of those who might trap us," he said. "But the CM has not named anyone. He has only warned that this could happen," he added.

Responding to a question about the alleged sting operation claims, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra on Monday said state politics had never deteriorated to such a low level and alleged that recent developments in the state were eroding public respect for politicians.

"Everything will come out in the coming days. This is political immorality. Those who have indulged in such wrongful activities will face the consequences," he added.