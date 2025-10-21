DK Shivakumar Slams BJP's Criticism, Says 10,000 Bengaluru Potholes Fixed

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a sharp counterattack against the BJP and its Bengaluru MPs over criticism of the city's infrastructure, asserting that no other government in the country has empowered citizens to directly report civic issues like potholes and garbage.

Speaking at the inauguration of Bengaluru roads white-topping and other development projects, Shivakumar said, "Is there any other government that allows citizens to take photos of potholes or garbage and send them to officials for action? Only under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership have we implemented such a system."

He highlighted that the government has already closed over 10,000 potholes, while under the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, an affidavit had been filed in court admitting there were 20,000 potholes in the city.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders, Shivakumar said the opposition had even criticised the government's decision to develop a 113 km corridor and a city tunnel project. Without naming anyone, he referred to a BJP MP as "an empty vessel who only makes noise and tweets".

Challenging the BJP's Bengaluru MPs, the Deputy CM said, "There are five MPs from Bengaluru has even one of them brought a single rupee from the Centre for the city? Nirmala Sitharaman herself is a Union Minister, have they managed to bring even 10 rupees for Bengaluru? If they have, I will accept any punishment you choose."

His remarks come amid continued criticism from the BJP over Bengaluru's road conditions and infrastructure management.