Not Lobbying For Top Congress Post In Karnataka, Says DK Shivakumar

"I'm not an aspirant to any position. I don't plead for any post," DK Shivakumar said.

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said today he was not lobbying for the post of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and will always abide by the decisions of the Gandhi family.

Mr Shivakumar's assertion comes in the backdrop of his recent visit to Delhi to meet the Congress leadership, leading to speculations about him lobbying for the post. He visited Delhi amid reports that a new state Congress chief will be appointed.

"I don't want to respond to what others are saying. I'm not an aspirant to any position. I don't plead for any post. You (media) said I had gone for lobbying, why should I lobby?" he told journalists in Bengaluru.

"I have belief in the Gandhi family and their leadership. Whatever they do, I consider it as prasad' and accept it." However, he did not answer whether he will accept the top post if the party asks him.

"There have been several occasions in the past where I was to be made president but I wasn't. If it's in my fate, it will come searching for me," he said.

During his meeting with the party's central leadership, DK Shivakumar reportedly asked to be considered for the post of the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the assembly, if not KPCC chief.

Responding to a question, DK Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah was the leader of the Congress Legislature Party and it was left to the high command to decide.

Rubbishing media reports that he had made comments against Siddaramaiah, who is the other main contender for the post, DK Shivakumar said, "I'm not someone who make such comments about someone I have worked with."

Besides Siddaramaiah, there are several other senior leaders HK Patil and Krishna

Byre Gowda, who are reportedly eyeing for the post.

According party sources, the state unit is waiting for All India Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's visit to decide on the posts.

