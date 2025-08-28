DK Shivakumar's 'Not Exclusive To Hindus' Remark Gets Royal Condemnation

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has found himself at the centre of a controversy after his remark that Chamundi Hill, home to the famous Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, "is not the exclusive property of Hindus."

The statement, made earlier this week in response to opposition criticism over the government's decision to invite Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the 2025 Mysuru Dasara celebrations, has provoked condemnation from the Mysuru royal family and a barrage of attacks from the BJP.

The Royal Response

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, widow of the Maharaja Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, issued a statement describing Mr Shivakumar's comments as "insensitive" and "unnecessary."

"I write this with deep dismay over the way this year's Dasara celebrations proposed to be conducted by the Government of Karnataka have unfolded, especially with politics finding its way around the sacred Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills," she said.

Her son, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a BJP MP, called the Deputy Chief Minister's words "a painful and ridiculous statement" that "hurts the sentiments of Hindus."

"Yes, everyone can enter the temple, but just because everyone is allowed, you cannot impose the boundaries of the modern constitution's secularism on it. Chamundi Hill belongs to Hindus and it is the property of Hindus. There is no doubt about it. The Deputy Chief Minister's statement cannot change things," he said

DK Shivakumar Defends Statement

Mr Shivakumar lashed back on Thursday after criticism.

"You see, people don't tolerate when I speak some facts, be it Pramoda Devi (member of the Mysuru royal family), Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar or inside the Assembly," he said. "People's only job is to find fault in whatever I utter -- be it politicians, journalists or anybody else. This is what is going on. Better not to speak. There are other leaders and party spokesperson. You (reporters) better speak to them."

Later, in a detailed clarification posted on social media in Kannada, he doubled down on his position:

"Chamundeshwari Mother is the presiding deity of our region. Those who worship her, believe in her, and honour her are found in all castes and religions. Her darshan is the right of everyone. Mother is the asset of all devotees, not limited to anyone. No one can say no to worshipping the Mother," he posted.

At a separate press conference, Mr Shivakumar added that Chamundi Hill was government property, not private property, and open to all.

"Chamundi Hills is a government temple, not private property, and it is open to all. Hinduism is my religion, and I follow it staunchly. But I also respect all religions. I believe in humanity," he said.