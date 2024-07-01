'DK Shivakumar Built Party, Should Be Chief Minister': Karnataka Congress MLA

The tussle within the Karnataka Congress over the Chief Minister's post is escalating.

Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj stated on Monday that Deputy CM and State Congress President, DK Shivakumar should become the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Kottur, Ballary District, MLA Basavaraj said, "Shivakumar built the party from scratch, and he should become the Chief Minister. He is the reason for the Congress party's victory and winning nine seats in the General Election from just one seat in 2019. It's certain that Shivakumar will be the CM. Once he becomes CM, a dozen Dy CMs can be appointed."

Mr Basavaraj added that it's a Congress tradition for the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to become the CM, however, after the Assembly elections the high command made Siddaramaiah the CM for some reason.

He said that Mr Shivakumar, as KPCC President, has strengthened the party from the ground level.

When asked about Minister KN Rajanna's demands for more Dy CM posts, Mr Basavaraj said those interested should discuss it with the high command.

"Senior leaders like Rajanna should be role models for junior leaders like us. Despite Shivakumar's warning, he continues to make statements," he said.

Regarding the Vokkaliga pontiff's appeal to CM Siddaramaiah to vacate the seat, Mr Basavaraj said it reflects the people's and devotees' sentiments.

“The BJP is carrying out a propaganda to come to power from the backdoor. The BJP should stop daydreaming about attaining power, the Congress is going to complete its five-year term,” he stated.

Reacting to questions about the CM's post and additional Dy CM posts, CM Siddaramaiah stated in Bengaluru, "It's not a matter for public discussion. We will follow the high command's decision."

