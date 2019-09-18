DK Shivakumar's Bail Plea Hearing Postponed For Tomorrow

DK Shivakumar was on Tuesday sent to a 14-day judicial custody till October 1 (File Photo)

A Delhi court deferred till Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 pm after the Enforcement Directorate sought adjournment.

The agency told the court that Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj was not available so the matter be posted for Thursday.

Mr Shivakumar was on Tuesday sent to a 14-day judicial custody till October 1.

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.

