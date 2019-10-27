Diwali Songs: 5 Best Tracks To Light Up Your Deepawali 2019 Evening

Screengrab from 'Ghoomar' song of the movie Padmaavat.

Music and dance are integral to almost every celebration in India. And when it comes to Diwali, there's no point not shaking a leg on the dance floor. Like every other festival, there are a set of customs and rituals which are performed on Diwali. While cleaning and decoration of houses are done in advance, the festivities start with extending greetings and goes on to performing Pooja and distribution of sweets.

Lightening Diyas (earthen lamps) is another mandatory ritual here. However, like all other celebrations ---- Diwali too doesn't wrap up without dance and music. While you can dance on any Bollywood track which fits the mood, we have found 5 Diwali tracks for you:

1. Happy Diwali (Home Delivery- Aapko...Ghar Tak)

You can start off with this song from Vivek Oberoi-starrer 2005 movie Home Delivery. The song is sung by singers Vaishali, Surthi, Divya, Suraj, Sunidhi Chauhan, while the lyrics have been written by Vishal Dadlani.

2. Aayi Hai Diwali Suno Ji Gharwali

Here's another track based on Diwali from 2001 Govinda and Juhi Chawla starrer movie 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa'. The movie also featured Juhi Chawla, Isha Kopiikar, Johnny Lever, Vinay Anand, Chandrachur Singh and Ketki Dave in leading roles.

3. Galla Goodiyaan

Diwali is a day of family reunions. This is one big day when families and relatives unite. So, if you are having a big bash this day, here's this song from the 2015 flick Dil Dhadakane Do. The song is sung by Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh exclusively on T-Series.

4. Deep Diwali Ke Jhute

This is another kids song from Dharmendra-starrer 1973 classic Jugnu. The song was sung by Bollywood great Kishore Kumar.

5. Ghoomar

The 'Ghoomar' song from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Padmaavat can be another pick. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan, while the lyrics are given by A M Turaz and Rajasthani Lyrics by Swaroop Khan.

