Diwali Gift Fiasco: Maharashtra Temple Employees Receive Chicken Masala

With Diwali around the corner, employees across the country are receiving a wide range of festive gifts, from sweets and blankets to trolleys. Some major companies have gone a step further, offering luxury cars, bikes, jewellery, and even apartments to their staff.

However, an unusual Diwali gift has triggered outrage in Maharashtra. Employees working at the renowned Vitthal temple in Pandharpur were given chicken masala packets as their festive gift.

The gifts were courtesy of BVG company, which provides outsourced staff, including security guards and other employees, to the temple. The company's decision to give chicken masala has sparked widespread outrage.

The Vitthal temple in Pandharpur is a sacred place for millions of devotees, particularly for the Warkaris sect, who emphasise the importance of vegetarianism.

Diwali is the most important festival of the year in India. Over five days, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks displays, feasts and prayer.

Diwali is derived from the word "Deepavali," which means "a row of lights." People light rows of traditional clay oil lamps outside their homes to symbolise the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

The dates of the festival are based on the Hindu lunar calendar, typically falling in late October or early November.

This year, the festival is being celebrated on October 20.