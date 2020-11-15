How India Celebrated Diwali Amid Covid. See Pics

Amritsar's Golden Temple saw devotees turning up in huge numbers.

Covid-19 restrictions, pollution and ban on firecrackers clouded the celebrations for the mega-festival of Deepawali across the county on Saturday. However, lights decked up buildings and earthen lamps dotted houses.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on Diwali.

A woman places an oil lamp on a Rangoli during Diwali in Delhi. (AFP)

Like previous years, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers. The Prime Minister visited Longewala Post in Rajasthan and spent his time soldiers there.

"...The world today knows that we will not compromise with our interests even one bit at any cost," he said.

PM Narndra Modi during Diwali celebrations in Jaisalmer.

In Mumbai, the country's financial capital, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on the use of crackers and fireworks. Markets in the city were crowded despite Covid fear and restrictions.

A woman bursting cracker on Diwali. (PTI)

Like every year, Amritsar's Golden Temple saw devotees turning up in huge numbers as it was illuminated with special lighting system and traditional ''diyas''.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 14, 2020.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Army, central paramilitary forces and police personnel celebrated the festival with enthusiasm at their locations along the border and hinterland amid strict vigilance in the wake of recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Students from the government girls hostel prepare to burn a Covid-19 coronavirus modes during Diwali in Hyderabad on November 14, 2020 (AFP)

The temples also witnessed heavy rush though the people were seen observing social distancing and following other guidelines and safety measures against the VOCID-19, the officials said.