Divya Spandana Promoting Fake Accounts, Says BJP; She Says Video Edited

After a failed attempt to deploy BOTS in order to shore up Rahul Gandhi’s popularity on social media, Divya Spandana, in-charge of Congress’s digital communication, caught on camera urging workers to create multiple ‘fake accounts’ to spread misinformation about Modi govt... pic.twitter.com/x3scrf9ojF

1. The video is edited out of context

2. Was explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts & multiple accounts to a question from the audience.

3. Said, if you want to express your own view please do so on your individual handle not on an official account

E.g., pics pic.twitter.com/kXlV4ZAuxL