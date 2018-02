Divya Spandana Promoting Fake Accounts, Says BJP; She Says Video Edited

After a failed attempt to deploy BOTS in order to shore up Rahul Gandhi’s popularity on social media, Divya Spandana, in-charge of Congress’s digital communication, caught on camera urging workers to create multiple ‘fake accounts’ to spread misinformation about Modi govt... pic.twitter.com/x3scrf9ojF — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) February 7, 2018

1. The video is edited out of context

2. Was explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts & multiple accounts to a question from the audience.

3. Said, if you want to express your own view please do so on your individual handle not on an official account

E.g., pics pic.twitter.com/kXlV4ZAuxL — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 7, 2018

Congress's digital communication head Divya Spandana is on camera suggesting multiple fake accounts to "spread misinformation about the Modi government", her BJP counterpart Amit Malviya tweeted this morning, along with a video.In response, Divya Spandana or Ramya retweeted the video with this comment: "Edited video for their convenience! Enjoy!"Mr Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, said in his tweet that Divya Spandana had resorted to this after failing to use BOTs to shore up Congress president Rahul Gandhi's popularity on social media.In the video, Divya Spandana tells Congress workers in Kannada: "Fake accounts are bots, it's a robot, a machine, not a person..."A worker is heard saying: "It's very wrong, Ma'am". She turns to him and says, "You can have many accounts if you want...there is nothing wrong in having many accounts."Divya Spandana tweeted that the video had been "edited out of context".The Congress's social media in-charge has been roundly condemned by the BJP over her recent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a counter to PM Modi's acronym - "TOP" priority for tomato, onion and potato - at a rally in Bengaluru on Sunday, Divya Spandana had quipped: "Is this what happens when you are on POT." Responding to BJP leaders' outrage at her innuendo, she wrote she had meant "Potato, onion, tomato", but embellished her tweet with a winking emoji.