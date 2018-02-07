Divya Spandana Promoting Fake Accounts, Says BJP; She Says Video Edited

In response, Divya Spandana or Ramya retweeted the video with this comment: "Edited video for their convenience! Enjoy!"
Mr Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, said in his tweet that Divya Spandana had resorted to this after failing to use BOTs to shore up Congress president Rahul Gandhi's popularity on social media.
After a failed attempt to deploy BOTS in order to shore up Rahul Gandhi’s popularity on social media, Divya Spandana, in-charge of Congress’s digital communication, caught on camera urging workers to create multiple ‘fake accounts’ to spread misinformation about Modi govt... pic.twitter.com/x3scrf9ojF— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) February 7, 2018
In the video, Divya Spandana tells Congress workers in Kannada: "Fake accounts are bots, it's a robot, a machine, not a person..."
A worker is heard saying: "It's very wrong, Ma'am". She turns to him and says, "You can have many accounts if you want...there is nothing wrong in having many accounts."
Divya Spandana tweeted that the video had been "edited out of context".
1. The video is edited out of context— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 7, 2018
2. Was explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts & multiple accounts to a question from the audience.
3. Said, if you want to express your own view please do so on your individual handle not on an official account
E.g., pics pic.twitter.com/kXlV4ZAuxL
The Congress's social media in-charge has been roundly condemned by the BJP over her recent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.