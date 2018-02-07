Divya Spandana Promoting Fake Accounts, Says BJP; She Says Video Edited

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 07, 2018 15:56 IST
Divya Spandana Promoting Fake Accounts, Says BJP; She Says Video Edited

Divya Spandana tweeted that the video had been "edited out of context". (File photo)

New Delhi:  Congress's digital communication head Divya Spandana is on camera suggesting multiple fake accounts to "spread misinformation about the Modi government", her BJP counterpart Amit Malviya tweeted this morning, along with a video.

In response, Divya Spandana or Ramya retweeted the video with this comment: "Edited video for their convenience! Enjoy!"

Mr Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, said in his tweet that Divya Spandana had resorted to this after failing to use BOTs to shore up Congress president Rahul Gandhi's popularity on social media.
  
In the video, Divya Spandana tells Congress workers in Kannada: "Fake accounts are bots, it's a robot, a machine, not a person..."

A worker is heard saying: "It's very wrong, Ma'am". She turns to him and says, "You can have many accounts if you want...there is nothing wrong in having many accounts."

Divya Spandana tweeted that the video had been "edited out of context".
 
The Congress's social media in-charge has been roundly condemned by the BJP over her recent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a counter to PM Modi's acronym - "TOP" priority for tomato, onion and potato - at a rally in Bengaluru on Sunday, Divya Spandana had quipped: "Is this what happens when you are on POT." Responding to BJP leaders' outrage at her innuendo, she wrote she had meant "Potato, onion, tomato", but embellished her tweet with a winking emoji.

 

