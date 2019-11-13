Full Text Of Supreme Court Judgement On Disqualified Karnataka MLAs

Karnataka Disqualified MLA Case: The Supreme Court judgment has a bearing on the BJP government (File)

The Supreme Court today confirmed the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs whose revolt triggered the collapse of the Janata Dal Secular-Congress government and the subsequent takeover by the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP. But the court has cancelled the Speaker's decision to bar the rebel MLAs from contesting polls till 2023.

"In a parliamentary democracy, morality is equally binding on the government and the opposition," the Supreme Court said, upholding then Speaker's decision to disqualify the rebels in July.

The court said while the petitioners could have approached the High Court, "we proceeded to hear the case because of the peculiar instances".

The judgment has a bearing on the BJP government and also the December by-polls to 15 of 17 vacant seats in the assembly.

Disqualified Karnataka MLAs Supreme Court Verdict by NDTV on Scribd

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.