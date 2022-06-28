Disclose Names Of Rebel Sena MLAs In Touch With You: Eknath Shinde To Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray faction claim 20 Sena MLAs of the Eknath Shinde group in touch with them

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde today said he will soon return to Mumbai, and rubbished Uddhav Thackeray faction's claim that as many as 20 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde group are in touch with them.

Mr Shinde asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction to name the rebel MLAs they claim are in touch with them. Talking to reporters outside the hotel where he and his group of rebel MLAs are staying since last week, Mr Shinde also said he has support of 50 MLAs.

"All these MLAs have come here on their own and to take forward Hindutva," Mr Shinde said.

Senior Sena leaders have been claiming that around 20 MLAs of the party, now with Shinde in Guwahati, are in touch with them and want to return to Maharashtra.

