Dineshwar Sharma, Former Jammu And Kashmir Interlocutor, Dies

Dineshwar Sharma was the Director Of Intelligence Bureau when he retired

Dineshwar Sharma, the Administrator Of Lakshadweep and former interlocutor of the Centre to Jammu and Kashmir, has died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to condole his death and said Mr Sharma made "long lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus".

"Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2020

Mr Sharma, a retired Kerala-cadre Indian Police Service officer, was appointed as the interlocutor of the Centre to Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. He held regular talks with the stakeholders, promoting peace in the Kashmir valley until 2019, when the central government revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories.

Rival-turned-allies, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who remained detained for months after the Centre's moves in Jammu and Kashmir, offered tributes to the former officer.

"Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of Dineshwar Sharma ji. He was a thorough gentleman & as an interlocutor tried his best to restore bridges of trust & goodwill between people of J&K & rest of the nation," Ms Mufti tweeted.

Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of Dineshwar Sharma ji. He was a thorough gentleman & as an interlocutor tried his best to restore bridges of trust & goodwill between people of J&K & rest of the nation. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 4, 2020

"Dineshwar Sharma was a wise & sensible man who understood Kashmir. Unfortunately he was an interlocutor for a government that wasn't interested in listening but that isn't a reflection of either his efforts or his abilities. I'm sorry to hear of his untimely demise. May he RIP," Mr Abdullah said.

Dineshwar Sharma Sb was a wise & sensible man who understood Kashmir. Unfortunately he was an interlocutor for a government that wasn't interested in listening but that isn't a reflection of either his efforts or his abilities. I'm sorry to hear of his untimely demise. May he RIP — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 4, 2020

Mr Sharma was the Director Of Intelligence Bureau when he retired in 2017. He was known for his role in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the north-eastern states.