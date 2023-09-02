'Dilli Ka Darbaar Can Do Nothing Good': Amit Shah Attacks Congress In Chattisgarh

"If voted to power, the BJP will put the state on the path of development and progress."

Coming down heavily on the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said 'Dilli ka Darbaar' can do nothing good for the state.

At an event to unveil the BJP's 'Aarop Patra' (list of charges) against the Chhattisgarh government in the state capital, Raipur, the Union Home Minister said, "The upcoming state assembly elections are not just about a change of regime but it is also about securing the future of Chhattisgarh. The people have to decide if they want to give another term to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's corrupt government or vote for a development-oriented government by the BJP in the state. Dilli ka Darbaar (oblique reference to the Gandhi family) can do nothing good for Chhattisgarh. It is only the BJP, which can save the state from corruption."

"If voted to power, the BJP will put the state on the path of development and progress. We have unveiled the 'Aarop Patra' today to make the people aware of the corruption and scams that happened under the Congress government. Since 2018, when they (Congress) came to power, they have done nothing other than looting the state and the people," Mr Shah added.

Praising the previous BJP government in the state, Mr Shah said, "While Raman Singh (former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister) was at the helm of affairs, the state made noticeable progress and took forward strides on all yardsticks of development. He provided free ration to every household. People started calling him 'Chawal wale Baba' (the leader who provided rice free of cost)."

"We even reserved 50 per cent seats for women candidates during the panchayat elections. Chhattisgarh was recognised as an education hub, power hub, cement hub, and an aluminum hub," the Home minister said.

Coming down heavily at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Mr Shah said, "What have you (Baghel) given to the state? All you did was loot the poor and work for the benefit of the Gandhi family. He should present a detailed account of what he has done in the years he has been in power. He does not even remember the promises he made to the people of Chhattisgarh."

The BJP, in its 'Aarop Patra,' alleged that the Congress government encouraged Naxalism in the state and got BJP workers killed.

"The Congress party promised to construct 200 food parks in the state but could not make even a single one of them," the party alleged further in the Aarop Patra.

"The party promised to provide potable water to every household but could not provide the same to even half of them. It spent Rs 600 crores of public money for promotional activities. The Congress also threatened journalists and suppressed their rights," the BJP added.

The 'Aarop Patra' also accused the ruling party of giving "leeway to criminals for its own political benefits".

"The Congress party gave blatant leeway to criminals for its own political benefits and made the state a hub of drug peddlers and addicts," the BJP alleged further in its 'Aarop Patra'.

"The people of Chhattisgarh gave us 10 of the 11 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and all seats in 2019. I am hopeful that the people of Chhattisgarh will bless the BJP again in the upcoming Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections next year," he said.

"CM Bhupesh Bagghel is accountable for the corruption that happened on his watch. He did not fulfil the promises he made to the farmers, youth, women and people belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state," Shah added.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are confident that we will make the country the third-biggest global economy," the Union Home Minister said.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

