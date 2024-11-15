'No Promoting Alcohol, Drugs': Diljit Dosanjh Gets Notice Ahead Of Hyderabad Concert

Diljit Dosanjh landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Ahead of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' concert in Hyderabad on Friday, the Telangana government has served him a legal notice, directing him not to sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence.

The notice was issued after a complaint was filed by a Chandigarh-based professor, Panditrao Dharenavar, against Dosanjh to prevent him from singing such songs at the live show.

According to the notice, issued on November 7 by the district welfare officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy district, video evidence was submitted by the complainant showing Diljit singing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during the live show at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26 and 27.

"We are issuing this notice in advance to deter promoting these in your live show," the notice said.

In the notice, Diljit has also been directed not to bring children on stage during his concert.

"According to the World Health Organisation, adults should not be exposed to sounds with a peak sound pressure level above 140 decibels. For children, the level is reduced to 120 decibels. Therefore, children should not be used on stage during your live show where peak sound pressure is above 120 decibels," it said.

"Your concert guidelines say that children are allowed below 13 years of age. Concert guidelines also say that concerts may include loud sounds and flashing lights - both of which are harmful to children," the notice added.

Diljit Dosanjh is set to hold the 'Dil-Luminati' concert on Friday at 7 pm in GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road in Hyderabad.

The singer landed in the city on Wednesday and shared a glimpse of his city tour on social media. In a video on X, Diljit can be seen taking an auto-rickshaw ride and visiting the famous Charminar.