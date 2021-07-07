'Shame': Urmila Matondkar Slams Haryana BJP Leader's Tweet On Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar was born Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar (then part of British-ruled India) (File)

The head of Haryana BJP's social media and IT wing has been slammed by Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar, after he took a crude swipe at iconic actor Dilip Kumar, who died this morning at 98.

In a tweet written in Hindi, Arun Yadav - whose Twitter bio says he is the "State IT & Social Media Head" for the BJP in Haryana - said: "The death of Mohammad Yusuf Khan (Dilip Kumar), who earned money by keeping a Hindu name in the film world, is an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry! Deepest condolences to the bereaved family!"

"God give peace to the departed soul," the tweet continued.

Ms Matondkar, a popular actress who entered politics with the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, hit back with a caustic three-word tweet.

"Shame on you," she wrote, with a 'thumbs down' emoji for added effect.

One of Bollywood's finest actors and an inspiration to many in the film industry, including those who are legends in their own right, Dilip Kumar died Wednesday in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

A tweet posted from the actor's official handle by family friend Faisal Farooqui read: "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to him we return."

Born Mohammad Yusuf Khan in December 1922 in Peshawar (which was then part of British territories in the subcontinent), he assumed the name Dilip Kumar before starring in his first film - 1944's Jwar Batta, which, sadly sank without trace at the box office.

However, a legend was born and Dilip Kumar went on to star in some of Indian cinema's most iconic films, including Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz and Madhumati.

His passing was mourned by the whole nation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leading tributes.

"Dilip Kumarji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," the PM said.

From the film industry, iconic figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi all posted messages of sorrow and remembered Dilip saab, as he was fondly called.

The Israel government also tweeted, saying (in Hindi): "May God grant his soul eternal rest."