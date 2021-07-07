'May God Grant His Soul Rest': Israel's Message On Dilip Kumar's Death

Dilip Kumar was born Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar (then part of British-ruled India) (File)

The Israeli government on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the death of iconic Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, and offered his family and friends "heartfelt condolences and prayers".

In a short tweet posted from its 'Israel in India' account, the Israeli government described Dilip Kumar as a "legendary actor... famous and admired in Israel as well".

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumarji. He was famous and admired in Israel as well. We offer our heartfelt condolences & prayers to his family and friends," the message read.

The message also included a line in Hindi: "May God grant his soul eternal rest."

Dilip Kumar - born Yusuf Khan (he changed his name early in his career) - died in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital early this morning after a prolonged illness. He was 98 years old.

A tweet posted from the actor's official handle - by family friend Faisal Farooqui - read: "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to him we return."

The actor's death has triggered an avalanche of tributes from across the country, with politicians, scholars, athletes, artists and his fellow actors posting messages honouring his memory and legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were among those tweeted.

"Dilip Kumarji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," the PM said.

"Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian's charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans," the President said.

Tributes also flowed in from fellow actors.

Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar's co-star in Shakti, tweeted: "An institution has gone... Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ... My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss."

Actor Farhan Akhtar tweeted: "Deepest condolences to Sairaji (his wife of over five decades, Saira Bhanu Khan) and family. RIP @TheDilipKumar saab", with an elegant photo of the actor and a caption that read: "RIP Yusuf saab/Dilip Kumar".

Yusuf Khan, or Dilip Kumar, appeared in some of Indian cinema's most iconic films, including Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz, Madhumati and Ganga Jamuna.

A charismatic presence on and off the screen, he received numerous awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke award.

He also received Pakistan's highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

His funeral will be held at 5 pm, and he will be accorded a state funeral, the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.