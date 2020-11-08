On Camera, Bengal BJP Chief's "Broken Limbs, Death" Threat At Rally

Dilip Ghosh was speaking at a rally in Haldia in West Bengal.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday issued a controversial warning to supporters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that they should mend their ways or they risk having their arms and legs broken and may even be killed.

"Didi's brothers who are creating trouble should change their habits in the next six months otherwise you will have your arms, leg, ribs and head broken. You'll have to take a trip to the hospital. And if you do more than that, then you will have to go the crematorium," Mr Ghosh said at a rally in Haldia.

The Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee, popularly known as Didi, and the BJP have fostered a bitter rivalry in West Bengal which will hold assembly elections next year. Both sides have accused each other of political violence and attacks on each other's supporters.

Dilip Ghosh's comments come just two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bengal, where he set an ambitious target of winning 200 of the state's 294 seats. Mr Ghosh and other Bengal BJP leaders are expected to visit Delhi on Monday for talks with party chief JP Nadda.

Claiming that the days of the Trinamool government are numbered, Mr Ghosh said central forces will ensure free and fair assembly elections in the state.

"When there was Lalu Raj in Bihar, there used to be Jungle Raj, violence was a daily affair but we drove out the goons - this is called BJP Raj. We changed Jungle Raj to democracy and we want to restore democracy in West Bengal too," he said.

"I want to make an announcement that the upcoming assembly elections will not be done under Didi's police but by Dada's police. Police wearing khaki dress will stay a hundred metres away from booths under the mango tree, sitting on a chair, chewing khaini and watch the vote," he said.

The Trinamool Congress condemned the remarks and said that Mr Ghosh was vitiating the political atmosphere of the state.

"These kinds of statements show that the BJP is trying to unleash a reign of terror and vitiate the political atmosphere of the state ahead of the assembly polls. The people of the state would give them a befitting reply," said Saugata Roy, a senior leader of the Trinamool and an MP.