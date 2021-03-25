Dilip Ghosh Defiant, Says Showing Legs In A Saree Not Bengal's Culture

Mamata Banerjee is a Chief Minister, should behave appropriately, said Dilip Ghosh.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, shredded by political leaders over his shocking comment that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear Bermuda shorts if she wished to display her legs, remained defiant today. It is inappropriate for a sari-clad woman to show her legs, he told the media.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is our Chief Minister. We expect her to act appropriately, befitting Bengal's culture. A woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate. People are objecting. I found it objectionable so I spoke," said the 56-year-old amid the huge insider versus outsider debate in the state, which pivots on the Bengal's culture.

Ms Banerjee, who had sustained injuries in her leg while in Nandigram, has been campaigning from a wheelchair, her leg in a cast.

The BJP had scoffed, saying the Trinamool Congress chief, desperate to hold onto power, was resorting to "drama" to scoop up some sympathy votes.

At a rally in Purulia yesterday, Dilip Ghosh had said: "The plaster was cut and then a crepe bandage was put. And now she is displaying her leg to everyone. She is dressed in a saree but one of her legs is exposed. I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that. If you want to display your legs, why a saree, wear a pair of Bermudas so everyone can have a good look."

His remarks drew massive censure from various quarters.

Party MP Mohua Moitra, known for her outspoken remarks, was vehement. "BJP West Bengal President asks in public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing 'Bermuda' shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?" read her tweet.

"It now appears that the role of @BJP4Bengal State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards @AITCofficial workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits. Shocking words, once again!" tweeted Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also termed the BJP leader's comment "unfortunate" and said, "Using this kind of language shows the BJP's anti-women mentality and mental bankruptcy as they are going to lose the West Bengal election."