Digvijay Singh, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah 'Standing With Taliban': Union Home Minister

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni said on Friday that leaders like Digvijay Singh, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah are standing with the Taliban.

"Digvijay Singh, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti are standing with the Taliban. Do they agree with Taliban's thoughts on women? If no, they should protest against it openly. Mohan Bhagwat did not say that women should only do household chores," Mr Mishra said

"Our government has the highest number of women ministers and we are constantly working for their empowerment. It has always been our priority. We are working on providing them with the best education, healthcare and nutrition," he added

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh on Friday claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Taliban have a similar ideology on women.

"Taliban says that women are not fit to be ministers. Mohan Bhagwat said women should stay at home and take care of the household. Aren't these similar ideologies?" he tweeted.

"For these people, everything is about elections. People have neglected them. We have worked really well on our policy with Afghanistan. We have evacuated our people and constantly made it clear to them that we want our people to be safe and they should not use Afghanistan for anti-Indian activities," Mr Teni said on Kapil Sibal's tweet.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday alleged that the Centre will try to manipulate the Taliban regime in Afghanistan for its own advantage ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.