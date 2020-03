Digvijay Singh Meets Governor Amid Madhya Pradesh Crisis, Calls It 'Courtesy' Visit

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh met the governor of Madhya Pradesh today (File)

Amid ongoing political tussle in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday met state Governor Lalji Tandon, and termed it as a "courtesy" visit.

Talking to reporters after meeting the governor, Mr Singh said he had known Mr Tandon for the last many years and that they did not discuss politics.

Madhya Pradesh has been in a political turmoil since last Tuesday after 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress resigned.

They are believed to be the loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP.

The governor had on Saturday night directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hold a floor test on the first day of the Budget session beginning on Monday in view of the resignations.

However, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till March 26 within hours after beginning in view of concerns raised by the state government over coronavirus infection. No floor test was held even as BJP MLAs raised the demand.