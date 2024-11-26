'Didn't Pay Up': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Says It Attacked Rapper Badshah's Club

De Orra Club is run by the local businessmen.

The explosions outside two clubs, including one owned by rapper Badshah, in Chandigarh were allegedly carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after their attempts to extort money failed.

According to a Facebook post purportedly written by Goldy Brar, a Canada-based terrorist linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, he and another member of the gang, Rohit Godara, were responsible for the blasts outside Seville Bar and Lounge and De Orra Club in Chandigarh on Monday night.

Seville Bar and Lounge is owned by singer Badshah and De Orra Club is run by the local businessmen.

The post, which could not be verified by NDTV independently, said the two club owners were contacted via phone for "protection money", but they did not respond.

It said the explosions were carried out to send across a message that whoever ignores such calls may face consequences.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway. There were no immediate comments from the owners of the two clubs.

CCTV footage of the explosions shows a man throwing what is suspected to be crude bombs at the clubs before running away. The explosions shattered the establishments' glass windows. There were no reports of any injuries.

Mr Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail in a cross-border drug smuggling case.

Mr Brar, whose actual name is Satinderjit Singh and runs his gang from Canada, was designated a terrorist by the Centre earlier this year. He is believed to be the mastermind of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Mr Godara has also been accused of various crimes, including planning a firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai in April. He was also allegedly involved in the murders of Moosewala, and Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi last year.

Badshah opened the Seville restaurant in December last year, along with co-owning two other establishments - Sago Spicy Symphony and Sidera. The 39-year-old rapper sings songs in Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Haryanvi languages. He has also sung songs for some Bollywood films like 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Crew'.