"Did You Ever See Me Taking Leave?": Chandrababu Naidu On 30 Years As Chief Minister

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that he never took even a day's leave in his political career and has been working like a machine every day for the people's welfare.

He stated that from waking up in the morning to going to bed, he works like machine.

"Did you ever see me taking leave? Did I ever fall sick?" he asked people while addressing a public meeting in Rajampet in Annamayya district after participating in pension distribution programme.

Mr Naidu, who had taken oath as the Chief Minister for the first time 30 years ago, said he had been working hard to bring light in the lives of people.

"I work hard, I make the official machinery work for development and to increase revenues. With increased revenues I deliver welfare programmes for you so that your children get good education, you get employment opportunities and you have a good future," said the 75-year-old.

It was on September 1, 1995 that Chandrababu Naidu had taken oath as the Chief Minister for the first time in the then united Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Naidu's family members on Monday congratulated him on the occasion.

His wife Nara Bhuvaneswari congratulated him. In a post on X, she said he completed a 30-year political journey filled with dedication.

"This journey, pursued with devotion and the welfare of the people as the sole aim, has inspired many. Every step you have taken and every decision you have made stands as a testament to your commitment to improving the future of the people. I sincerely congratulate you on reaching this rare milestone. It is my good fortune to always stand by you with your vision and determination," wrote Bhuvaneswari, who also posted the photograph of Mr Naidu's swearing-in.

Chandrababu Naidu's son and state minister Nara Lokesh also congratulated him. "Thirty years ago today, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu took oath for the first time as Chief Minister, marking the dawn of an era that reimagined Andhra Pradesh's ambitions and accelerated its rise. From retooling governance with technology to catalyzing investment and jobs, this journey has been about turning possibilities into reality and aspirations into durable institutions," wrote Lokesh.

"From HITEC City and Genome Valley powering a new tech identity, to Amaravati symbolizing our will to build future-ready urbanism, his leadership stitched together innovation, infrastructure, and inclusion. The 'CBN playbook' blended speed with accountability, building resilient infrastructure, data-driven services, and platforms that empower citizens and enterprises alike. By creating poverty alleviation schemes and reservation policies, Mr. Naidu's tenure has been marked by a remarkable improvement in social justice and the empowerment of the weakest. His epoch-making tenure saw water changing the lives in the heartland: by carrying Krishna waters through Handri–Neeva and key lift linkages, the parched Rayalaseema region gained assured irrigation and drinking water - greening lakhs of acres across Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Chittoor, enabling multiple crops, stabilizing village tanks, and strengthening farm incomes through drought cycles," reads the post.

"Upcoming irrigation schemes like Polavaram and Banakacherla will transform Rayalaseema into Ratnalaseema. Thirty years is more than a milestone. It is a living legacy. From HITEC City to "Quantum" frontiers, from biotech aspirations to data-driven economies, the work remains a legacy in progress. Warm greetings on completing three decades sir, a person I am privileged to call 'nanna' at home and 'Boss' at work. Still young at heart and steadied by experience, our Chief Minister stands ready to meet new challenges with clarity, courage, and conviction," added Mr Lokesh.

"Celebrating 30 years of Shri Chandrababu Naidu garu's visionary leadership, a reformist, a remarkable CM, and an inspiration to generations. His tireless dedication to people's welfare and progressive governance continues to shape Andhra Pradesh's future," posted Naidu's daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani.

