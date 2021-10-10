Did Punjab Regiment Jawans Protest With Farmers? Army Tweets Fact Check

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (File)

The India Army on Sunday clarified that the video circulating on social media showing army personnel standing with civilians under a tent saying that Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with farmers was fake.

The Army officials further clarified that the ex-servicemen of the unit had arranged tea for the serving personnel while they were moving from one location to another.

"A video is circulating on social media showing Indian Army jawans standing with civilians under a tent saying that Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with some farmers. This is fake news," an army official said.

"Ex-servicemen of the unit had arranged tea for the serving personnel while they were moving from one location to another," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)