'Not Easy...': M Azharuddin's Backfoot Defence On Hyderabad Ticket Stampede

Mohammed Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, who heads the Hyderabad Cricket Association, has said the stampede for tickets to the September 25 India-Australia T20 match was not the association's fault.

"It is not as easy to conduct a match as sitting in this room and discussing. We have done nothing wrong. We are with the fans who were injured, and the HCA will take care of them completely," the former India captain said last evening, sitting next to the Telangana Sport Minister, V Srinivas Goud, who sought a report.

Four people were injured, and police are also planning action against the HCA, which is the organising body.

"I will give a complete report on the sale of tickets, availability and other details to the minister, and he will tell you what is correct and what is wrong," Mohammed Azharuddin further said.

"There are going to be problems. Yes, the public wants to see the match after a three-year gap. But, again, not all of them can do it," said the veteran.

It is the first international match at Hyderabad since 2019.

"We have nothing to hide. But, at the same time, we have to make sure the game goes forward," he added.

The India and Australia match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, this Saturday.

Around 15,000 people had gathered at the ground for tickets yesterday. Some of them had arrived early in the morning, reported news agency PTI. But the situation went out of control and a stampede broke out. Police used batons to disperse the crowd.