Assam Student Jumps Off 2nd Floor Allegedly To Escape Ragging, 5 Arrested

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the students to "say no to ragging".

The Assam police have arrested five people for allegedly ragging juniors at the Dibrugarh University after Anand Sarma, a junior-year student in the commerce department, reportedly jumped off the second floor of the hostel to save himself from alleged brutal assault by seniors of the university. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and has been kept under observation. The Dibrugarh police have registered a case on the complaint of the student's family and arrested one former and four current students.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the students to "say no to ragging".

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care".

"Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," he added.

It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & followup action coordinated with district admn. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care.

Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 27, 2022

According to reports, there were two other juniors with him who were also allegedly victims of ragging.

University authorities, including the anti-ragging task force, has taken note of the incident and initiated an investigation into the events leading up to it.

According to sources, the victim's mother has made some very serious allegations in her complaint to the police. Sarita Sharma, who filed the complaint at the Dibrugarh Police station against the culprits, alleged that the incident was a result of ragging and torturing her son mentally and physically, attempting to kill him, looting his money, and snatching his mobile phone. She also accused those responsible for the incident of taking objectionable photographs by forcing alcohol and marijuana in her son's hand in a conspiracy to prepare grounds for their future defence.

"My son has been saying for the last four months he has been tortured by senior students. Last night, he called me saying I am going to the hostel, and told me they torture me the entire night, till morning. My son fractured his leg and has burn injuries on his chest," she said.

Among the arrested accused are Rahul Chettry, an ex-student, and four other students. The Dibrugarh Police have registered a case under sections relating to criminal conspiracy, wrongfully restraining a person, dacoity, attempt to murder, and unlawful assembly.

Sources say that Anand Sarma had been complaining to the university about ragging and had given a written complaint to the Warden of 'C' block of the "Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas" (PNGBCN hostel) on November 17 this year mentioning names of those who had been harassing him. The police say further investigation is on.