Dialogue With Pakistan Only Way To End Bloodshed, Says Mehbooba Mufti

Addressing party workers who came in large numbers to pay homage to late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed at his mausoleum in Dara Shikoh garden in Anantnag district's Bijbehara town, Ms Mufti said the present violence is only killing Kashmiris who die either as terrorists or policemen.
"Resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan is the only way forward to end the bloodshed in Kashmir."
The Chief Minister said her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is playing a crucial role in safeguarding the interests of the people.
Extra security arrangements were made to ensure that the function passes off peacefully.