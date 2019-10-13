Centre To Invest $60 Billion In Gas Infrastructure, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Expressing concerns over uncertainty in the global energy market, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the recent developments in the region have an enormous impact on India's energy security and also on "economic, budgetary and investment dimensions."

In his opening remarks at the third International Think Tank meeting in New Delhi, Mr Pradhan said: "In recent times, we are facing significant uncertainty and challenge in the global energy markets. Since our last meeting, we have seen the most disruptive developments. US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, attacks on Saudi oil processing units, volatile conditions in Strait of Hormuz, unrest in the Middle-East, and US-China trade war, to name a few," he said.

"These developments have an enormous impact on India's energy security and also on our economic, budgetary and investment dimensions," Mr Pradhan added.

The minister also noted that India's import dependency on crude oil and LNG continues to rise unabated.

"It is now over 84 per cent for crude and 45 per cent for natural gas. It is expected to increase in the future. Such excessive import dependency does make us vulnerable to external developments more than ever before," he said.

Mr Pradhan assured the member of the think tank that India has undertaken a transformative step by developing a gas-based economy. "A lot of emphasis has been laid on developing gas exploration, import and distribution infrastructure in the country. Natural gas, gradually but surely, becoming a bridging fuel for low carbon economy in India," he said Pradhan.

In addition, an estimated investment of $60 billion has also been made for the construction of a gas pipeline and terminal infrastructure that has reached its advanced stages of completion.

"India will continue to depend on hydrocarbons," the minister noted, adding that the country will only rely on clean and more efficient technologies, alongside robust producer-consumer relations as trade volumes grow.

