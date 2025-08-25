Dharmasthala Row Explained: Inside Facts, Claims, And A Masked Man

The temple town of Dharmasthala in Karnataka - one of the major pilgrim centres of the southern state -- has been caught in a raging controversy after a man claimed he was forced to bury and cremate around a hundred women, some of whom were sexually assaulted.

More than 50 days on, with human remains being found only in two spots, the matter has become a massive political flashpoint, with the state's ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP pointing fingers at each other.

The BJP has accused the Congress of trying to defame the temple town and not doing anything to stop the "propaganda". The Congress has retaliated saying the BJP is trying to derive political mileage from the issue.

What Triggered It

Early in July, a former sanitation worker, CN Chinnayya, alias Chenna, a resident of Dharmasthala village in Dakshina Kannada district, approached the local police with an explosive claim.

Walking in carrying a skull, he alleged that he had been coerced into burying and cremating the bodies of women and minors in 1990s and the mid-2010s. He alleged that he was given life threats if he refused.

Now, he told the police, he was ridden with guilt and willing to give complete information about the people behind the crimes as well as the locations where the bodies were disposed of, provided he was given legal protection.

He also requested that his identity be kept confidential to maintain his safety.

The police filed a case and a Special Investigation Team was formed on July 19 to probe the matter after requests from various quarters.

The Remains -- Or The Lack Of It

Human remains - skull and bone fragments -- have been found in only two of the 13 sites he identified. All the 13 sites he named and a few more were dug up.

The sites where human remains were found were located near a river. Given the 100-odd bone fragments, investigators assume that they could be from one or two bodies.

The samples have been sent for forensic testing in what has become the country's largest forensic expert-driven case.

The Arrest

The lack of bones from most of the sites was the first warning flags against the man. As the SIT investigation progressed, there were allegations that the man was a habitual liar.

Those who came up with such claims included a former colleague of the man. And the former wife. There were also claims that the human remains came from bodies buried on the river bank by the panchayat.

Following the allegations, Chinnayya was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on August 23. He has been accused of perjury, meaning lying under oath. He had initially given his statement before a magistrate under oath.

He is still in the custody of the investigators.

His ex-wife, Rathnamma, who married him in 1999, said he was a habitual liar who probably fabricated the story to earn some money.

Reports said the couple had divorced in 2006 and at the time, he claimed to be unemployed to avoid paying alimony, she alleged.

Gag Order On The Media

The controversy has brought the spotlight on the temple authority, the Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade.

The whistleblower's complaint, on which the police case was filed, explicitly alleged that "supervisors" and the "Dharmasthala temple administration" threatened him with death and forced him into burying and burning hundreds of bodies.

Following a petition by his brother that sought that media be restrained from sharing "defamatory" content, a civil court in Bengaluru had stopped the media from reporting on the matter.

The Supreme Court made it clear that a gag order is uncalled for, pointing out that "we live in a free country". Subsequently, the trial court had lifted the gag order.

A Political Flashpoint

The heart of Dharmashala is the temple to Lord Manjunath Swamy, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Every year, the temple sees around millions of pilgrims.

The BJP is undertaking a foot march to the temple town alleging that the Congress is prolonging the probe. They also demand that the case be taken over by the NIA or the National Investigation Agency, which the state's Congress government has tuned down.

"In my opinion, the SIT is efficient and capable of conducting the investigation. They are carrying out the probe effectively, and there is no need for an NIA investigation. We are ensuring the investigation is conducted with utmost care by senior officers," the state's Home Minister G Parameshwara said today.

"I have already stated in the Assembly that the issue should not be politicised and that religion should not be brought into this case. The focus should be on uncovering the truth... Chinnayya has already been taken into custody and has given several statements," he said.

"The SIT will analyse his statements and finally submit its report to the government. Until then, we need to wait," he added.