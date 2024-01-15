Adani Group Offers Dharavi Residents Flats With 17% More Space

The redeveloped project will also have a community hall, recreational area.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), a joint project between Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra, today announced that eligible residents of Dharavi will get flats with a minimum area of 350 square feet with independent kitchens and toilets.

The Adani Group, which is developing the Dharavi slums in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government, said the flats will have 17 per cent more space and extra space is given in the slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai. In such places, the maximum space and carpet area will be given in the Dharavi project, which is the highest compared to other projects.

"The new flats will be dream homes for all Dharavi residents and will raise their standard of living. Each home will reflect the spirit of Dharaviites, whose aspirations will always be the same as ordinary Mumbaikars. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people of Dharavi by keeping it intact," said the spokesperson of DRPPL.

January 1, 2000, has been decided as the cut-off date to determine eligible residents. Each flat will have a separate kitchen and an internal independent toilet and shall be safe and well-ventilated, DRPPL said.

DRPPL said it aims to transform Dharavi with the commercial and industrial complex of cities connected to the world while keeping its culture of awakening and industrial adventure intact.

The objectives of the redevelopment include; Raising the standard of living of Dharavi residents, opportunities in the economic sector, futuristic education and vocational training, modern health facilities and quality lifestyle: all these will be available in Dharavi and New Dharavi.

The redeveloped project will also have a community hall, recreational area, public garden, hospital and day-care center for children.

Meanwhile, ineligible residents in Dharavi will be provided housing under the proposed affordable rental housing policy according to the standards prescribed by the Government of Maharashtra. For this, a similar development plan in Dharavi can be started in a new Dharavi, DRPPL said.

DRPPL has taken up the challenge of bringing about a transformation in Dharavi that will set a new benchmark in slum redevelopment-rehabilitation and urban regeneration for the rest of the world. All these will be benchmarked with best practices followed for similar housing in Singapore and other modern countries.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)