Dhanteras 2021: What To Buy And What Not To Buy

Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2.

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali, is a crucial time for traders and buyers. On this day, people buy gold or silver jewellery, utensils and even electronics to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology, to their homes. Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2.

Although Dhanteras is an auspicious time for business, it is believed that one should avoid purchasing a few things on Dhanteras.

At first, here's a list of what you can buy:

1. Metals: You can buy gold or silver. Many people purchase coins featuring images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and worship these items on Diwali.

2. Electronic items: Fridge, TV, AC, laptop, microwave are some of the options.

3. Home furniture: Revamping the interiors of the house is quite common during the festive period.

4. Utensils: Go for silver or brass ones.

5. Dusters: Broomstick is a must buy as it is associated with Goddess Lakshmi. As per Hindu belief, it removes negative forces.

Now, let's take a look at what people usually avoid buying on Dhanteras:

1. People generally avoid buying sharp objects like scissors, knives and pins.

2. Astrologers say you shouldn't buy anything in black as they associate it with bad luck.

3. Shoppers stay away from aluminium and plastic products during Dhanteras. Instead, they prefer articles made of metal.

Happy Dhanteras and a safe Diwali.