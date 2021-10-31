Dhanteras 2021: Know The Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Timings

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali. It is the day when people pray to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. The word Dhanteras is made up of two words – Dhan and Teras – meaning wealth and 13th day. So, Dhanteras falls on Trayodashi Tithi (13th day) of Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits homes on this night.

Date And Significance

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2. The day is considered auspicious to start a new business or make a new investment. So, people often buy gold, jewellery or utensils as a symbolic gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.

Devotees also buy idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh and pray to them. On Dhanteras night, people light an oil lamp, known as the Yama Deepam, outside their homes. It is believed that doing so would keep Yamaraj, the god of death in Hindu mythology, away from their loved ones.

Shubh Muhurat

Godhuli Muhurat: 5:05 pm to 5:29 pm

Pardosh kaal: 5:35 pm to 8:14 pm

Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:42 am to 12:26 pm

Dhanteras Muhurat: 6:18 pm to 8:11 pm

Trayodashi Tithi: 11:31 am to 9:02 am (November 3)

The day is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanwantri Jayanti. In Hindu mythology, Dhanwantri is the physician of the gods.