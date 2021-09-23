Jharkhand Judge Intentionally Hit By Autorickshaw Driver, CBI Tells Court

A field investigation and analysis of forensic reports suggest Uttam Anand - the Jharkhand district judge killed in July after being hit by an auto - was intentionally hit.

Sources told NDTV analysis of CCTV footage and the crime scene, as well as a recreation of the crime, all conclusively indicate Mr Anand was deliberately run over.

Sources also said four separate forensic teams had been engaged by the CBI from across the country to study the evidence.

In addition, brain mapping and a narco analysis, or a lie-detector test, of two accused was conducted in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, and the reports of these tests are being studied as well.

The probe is at the final stage, sources said, with the central agency now engaged in corroborating forensic reports with the results of their investigation

The Jharkhand High Court had asked the CBI's Joint Director supervising the probe to appear in the HC today to provide an update.



