Video: Devotees At Banke Bihari Temple Drink AC Water Believing It To Be 'Charan Amrit'

At Mathura's revered Banke Bihari Mandir, a strange scene unfolded as devotees eagerly queued to collect and drink water dripping from an elephant sculpture, believing it to be 'Charan Amrit' – sacred water from Lord Krishna's feet. Viral footage reveals devotees reverently gathering and sipping the water flowing from elephant-shaped tubes, with some using cups and others cupping their hands to catch every precious drop. However, it turns out that the water was just a discharge from an air conditioning unit.

A temple visitor, recording the video, is also heard debunking the myth. He tells devotees, ''Didi, ye AC ka pani hai, charnon ka pani nahi hai ye Thakur ji ke. Yaha ke mandir ke pujariyon ne is cheez ki pushti ki hai.'' (This water is from the air conditioner, not from Lord Krishna's feet. The temple priests have confirmed this). Undeterred by the clarification, numerous devotees continued collecting, drinking, and splashing the water.

The video shared on X was captioned, ''Serious education is needed 100%.People are drinking AC water, thinking it is 'Charanamrit' from the feet of God !!''



Serious education is needed 100%



People are drinking AC water, thinking it is 'Charanamrit' from the feet of God !!

The viral video, which has garnered more than 3.8 million views on X, has sparked a lively debate about the devotees' actions. The comments section is filled with a wide range of reactions, from scepticism and concern to empathy and critique. Some have questioned the devotees' gullibility, wondering how they could believe that the water dripping from the elephant sculpture was sacred. Others have expressed concern over the lack of scientific thinking, highlighting the importance of critical thinking and rational inquiry.

Medical expert 'The Liver Doc' also reacted to the video, issuing a pressing health warning. He wrote, ''Cooling and air conditioning systems are breeding grounds for many types of infections including fungus, some really hellish. Exposure to air conditioning condensed water can lead to a terrifying disease known as Legionnaires' disease, spread by a species of bacteria called Legionella.''

PLEASE DO NOT DRINK AIR CONDITIONING WATER!



Cooling and air conditioning systems are breeding grounds for many types of infections including fungus, some really hellish.



Exposure to air conditioning condensed water can lead to a terrifying disease known as Legionnaires'…

One user wrote, ''Why does nobody stop for a second and even think about what's happening here? Such a herd mentality.'' Another commented, ''Drinking AC water like it's charnamrit? unbelievable, the level of superstition and ignorance some ppl still hold onto in India.''

A third said, ''At least the temple trust could have put a notice there cautioning people.''