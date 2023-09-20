'Devil In Detail': Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur's Dig At Centre On Women's Reservation Bill

Since Independence the census is conducted after every 10 years. It should have happened in 2021."

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday hit out at the centre over the census and delimitation clause in the Women's Reservation Bill and said that women have again been betrayed in the male-dominated parliament.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on the Women's Reservation Bill, "Devil in the detail came across...The census was to be held in 2021 and now 2023 is about to end and it hasn't been done yet and we don't know when will it happen. After the census, delimitation will take place and then this Reservation Bill will be implemented...Why did you bring this bill when you're not implementing it?... This male-dominated parliament betrayed women."

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that if the centre could implement demonetisation, lockdown and GST bill overnight then it could have easily implemented Women's Reservation Bill without any delay but the motive is not clear.

She asked, "Since Independence the census is conducted after every 10 years. The census should have happened in 2021. This is not going to be implemented for the next 5 to 6 years. With only six months left for the elections what was the need to introduce this bill when the centre is not going to implement it now?"

Earlier Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday said that discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill would be held through the day.

Mr Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. He said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

