BJP Leader's Wife's '3% Divorce Due To Traffic' Comment Sparks Meme Fest

Amruta Fadnavis claimed 3% of divorces in Mumbai are due to traffic jams. (Representational)

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis has sparked a meme fest on social media, claiming that traffic jams in Mumbai were leading to increasing divorce in the city.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Ms Fadnavis said that potholes and traffic congestion on Mumbai roads were the reason for three per cent of divorces in the metropolitan city.

Her attempt at finding a bizarre co-relation between the poor condition of Mumbai's roads and a breakdown in relationships has sparked a torrent of reactions from social media users. While some came up with their own funny takes, a few questioned the data source.

"I have read about some instances when a spouse landed up early and caught the other half in flagrante and decided to divorce. But I suppose you could blame that on good or scanty traffic, not traffic jams," said one user.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, suggested Ms Fadnavis' statement lacked logic. She asked the residents of Bengaluru to not pay attention to the statement as it could "prove fatal" for their marriages.

"Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3 percent Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake. Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, this can prove fatal for your marriages," she tweeted.

This person has urged Ms Fadnavis to plan a visit to the entire country. Well, he did not say why he wanted her to tour the country.

Others have expressed their reactions via memes. Check some of them below:

And, this is what Ms Fadnavis had said, "Forget that I am the wife of Devendra Fadnavis. I am talking to you as a woman. I have experienced traffic on roads and the potholes and how they trouble us... Do you know that three per cent of divorces in Mumbai are due to traffic jams, because people are unable to devote time to their families?"