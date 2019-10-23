Devendra Fadnavis Visits Kedarnath Shrine Before Maharashtra Election Results

Devendra Fadnavis' visit to Kedarnath was a personal one, an official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today offered prayers at Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, a day before election results in his state where he is seeking a second term.

Sharing pictures from his holy visit, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Took darshan and blessings at Kedarnath temple this morning. Har Har Mahadev!"

Took darshan & blessings at Kedarnath temple, this morning.

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 23, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis' visit to the holy temple was personal and the district administration had no prior information, Mangesh Ghildiyal, the district magistrate of Rudraprayag, told news agency PTI.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister performed pooja at the Himalayan shrine and spent about an hour in the site talking to ''teerth purohits'' (priests), news agency PTI reported quoting Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee sources.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra took place on Monday with a 60.5 per cent voter turnout. An aggregate of various exit polls gave the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance 211 of the state's 288 seats and the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) just 64 constituencies.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Himalayan shrine after a hectic campaigning of Lok Sabha elections. Images showing PM Modi meditating in a cave seated on a bed were widely circulated on social media.

"I got to spend some time in solitude and reflect upon the work I have done," he told the reporters after his Kedarnath visit.

The Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located at 11,755 feet above the sea level.

This year, the portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Garhwal Himalayan range of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district were opened to pilgrims on May 9 after a six-month-long winter break.

(With inputs from PTI)

