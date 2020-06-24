Devendra Fadnavis Terms BJP Leader's 'Corona' Remark On Sharad Pawar 'Emotional Outburst'

Devendra Fadnavis said Gopichand Padalkar had accepted that it was an emotional outburst

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said remarks made by the party MLC Gopichand Padalkar on NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar are not appropriate but an emotional outburst.

Earlier in the day, Mr Padalkar had termed Mr Pawar as "corona" that has infected Maharashtra.

"Making such remarks against senior leaders is not appropriate," the former chief minister told reporters in Solapur.

"I had a word with Padalkar. I told him that though Pawar saheb is our political opponent he is not our enemy. I told him that forget Pawar saheb, making such remarks against any senior leader is not appropriate.

"If anyone wants to express his opposition, it should be done using appropriate words," said Devendra Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly.

Mr Fadnavis said Mr Padalkar had accepted that it was an emotional outburst against Mr Pawar.

"Padalkar said he will give a clarification. He has accepted....Young leaders from all parties should exercise restraint while speaking," he added.