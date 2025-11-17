Was US Involved In Sheikh Hasina's Ouster From Bangladesh? What She Told NDTV

Bangladesh's interim chief, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, was once admired in American political circles, but the dismantling of the country's democratic infrastructure under his 15-month rule has impacted his popularity amongst Western liberals, according to the South Asian nation's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the ousted leader also dismissed suggestions that the United States supported groups that sought her removal, playing an active role in regime change in Bangladesh. Hasina, 78, has been living in exile since she was forced to resign and flee Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, after the student-led protests led to an end to her 15-year rule.

"I have seen no decisive evidence to suggest that foreign powers had any influence on the events of last summer. I do know that many people in American political circles admired Yunus for his economic achievements and erroneously equated these with political prowess," Hasina noted.

"Now that they have seen him place radical extremists in his cabinet, dismantle Bangladesh's democratic infrastructure, and discriminate against minorities, I imagine he is no longer so popular amongst Western liberals," she added.

Haisna noted that a stable, democratic Bangladesh benefits us all. "I believe that any country that values democracy will support us in our fight to restore our democratic values," she added.

Since Haisna's ouster, Bangladesh has witnessed periodic violence, especially against minorities, leading to drastic social and political changes in a once liberal nation. The interim government also suspended the registration of the political party, Awami League, in May and banned its political activities, citing national security threats and war crimes investigations into senior leaders.

"Yunus made it clear there would be no place for religious pluralism when he staffed his cabinet with extremists and released convicted criminals linked to Hizb-ut Tahrir,' Hasina said.

The exiled leader is often credited with transforming Bangladesh's economy but accused of rights abuses and crushing dissent. She is being tried in absentia in Bangladesh on charges of crimes against humanity for allegedly ordering a deadly crackdown on student protests in mid-2024.

Hasina denies any wrongdoing and has remained in India since fleeing there after her ouster in August last year. The verdict in the case against her is set to be announced on Monday.