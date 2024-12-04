New Middle Name For Devendra Fadnavis In Invite For Maharashtra Swearing-In

Devendra Fadnavis with his mother Sarita and wife Amruta

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, one of the architects of the Mahayuti's stunning victory in Maharashtra polls, is set to take oath as Chief Minister for the third time tomorrow after the BJP leadership finalised him as its choice for the top post today.

Preparations for the grand event at Mumbai's Azad Maidan are in the final phase. Invitation cards have been printed and sent to the who's who in the politically-significant state. There is, however, an interesting detail. The invite, issued by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, names the Chief Minister pick as "Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis". While Sarita is his mother's name, Gangadhar is his father's. While it is customary for Maharashtra residents to use their father's name as their middle name, this is arguably the first time Mr Fadnavis has used his mother's name for an official purpose.

The BJP leader used 'Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis' as his name in the affidavit filed ahead of the Assembly polls this year. The invites to the 2014 and 2019 swearing-in ceremonies, when Mr Fadnavis took the oath, did not have his mother's name either.

Born in a Brahmin family, Mr Fadnavis lost his father, a state legislative council member, to cancer while he was still in his teens. His father Gangadhar Fadnavis was a leader of Jan Sangh and then the BJP. After the poll results, his mother said everyone in the BJP wanted her son to be Chief Minister again. "Everyone in the party wants him to become the next chief minister. It is evident that others also wish that he takes on that role. He is indeed a favourite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who regards him as a son," Sarita Fadnavis said. Mr Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis is a banker and social activist and they have daughter Divija.